Padia: After a ‘mysterious’ disease claimed lives of 13 people within a month at Sodiguda village under Mathili block in Malkangiri, two people have allegedly died of the same disease at Puruna Niliguda under Podia block, it was reported Monday.

In the last few days, a total of five people have died in the village. With deaths occurring one after another, panic has gripped the tribal pocket. The health officials have been on their toes to ferret out the cause.

The deceased were identified as Irma Padiami, Adme Madhi, Muke Madhi, Nnadakishore Madhi, and Singa Madhi.

Villagers say the disease starts with swelling and aching of the body before killing its victims.

A team of health officials visited the village and started to ascertain the cause of the disease.

Manas Madkami, chairperson of the special development council, demanded that the Health department take necessary step to check the disease.

It may be noted here that Sodiguda village under Mathili block has lost 13 precious lives in the last one and a half months. Among the victims of the mysterious disease are Baman Madhi, Adma Sodhi, Midia Sodhi, Jasa Madhi, Laxmi Kabasi, Irma Kabasi and Mangala Madkami.

Two children like Sanmati Madhi and Padma Madhi have lost their lives to the mysterious disease too.

