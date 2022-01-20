Koraput: Tribal leader and Chasi Mulia Adivashi Sangha (CMAS) chief Nachika Linga Wednesday filed nomination papers for the lone Zilla Parishad zone of Narayanpatna block in Koraput district.

He filed his nominations at the office of sub-collector Lalit Kumar Kanhar in Koraput this afternoon. His son Rabi Nachika also filed the nomination for the same zone.

Nachika’s daughter-in-law has filed her nomination papers for the post of sarpanch of Podapadar panchayat in the district.

Nachika had filed his nomination for the same seat in 2017 panchayat polls through his lawyer as he was lodged in Koraput Circle Jail then in connection with 45 cases registered against him.

The attack on Narayanpatana police station November 20, 2009 is one of the cases. Nachika was arrested and remanded to judicial custody after he surrendered before police October, 2014.

He was released on bail by the Orissa High Court (HC) November 2020 after spending six years in jail.

PNN