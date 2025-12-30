Bhubaneswar: Nandankanan Zoological Park (NZP) launched a host of facilities, such as North-East Panorama — 10 new state-of-the-art enclosures to showcase the rich wildlife diversity of northeast India — and a horticulture wing, on the occasion of its 66th foundation day in Bhubaneswar Monday.

While Forest, Environment and Climate Change Minister Ganesh Ram Singkhuntia graced the occasion as chief guest, Bhubaneswar-North MLA Susant Kumar Rout, Jatni MLA Bibhuti Bhusan Balabantaray, PCCF & HoFF Suresh Pant and PCCF (Wildlife) and Chief Wildlife Warden Prem Kumar Jha were guests of honour. Nandankanan Director Manoj V Nair welcomed the guests and other dignitaries.

On the occasion, North-East Panorama, a newly developed thematic zone to showcase the rich wildlife diversity of northeast India, was inaugurated. It comprises 10 state-of-the-art enclosures equipped with nature-immersing exhibits, feeding cells and back kraals. It also features dedicated visitor pathways, RO water kiosk and service roads. Spread over 5.17 acres, the zone adds 800 metres of additional visitor pathway to the zoo.

The nature-immersive enclosures have been created over 10,950 sqm to house species such as hog deer, pig-tailed macaque, stump-tailed macaque, Assamese macaque, hoolock gibbon, Himalayan griffon, Manipuri deer, Himalayan black bear, greater adjutant stork and Asian brown tortoise, offering visitors an enriching and educational experience showcasing the region’s unique fauna.

A dedicated enclosure avenue has been developed for civet species, featuring naturalistic enclosures designed to house the common palm civet (180 sqm) and the small Indian civet (303 sqm). Each enclosure is equipped with back kraals, feeding cells, and enriched habitat elements to promote natural behaviour and ensure optimal animal care.

A new exhibit complex has been developed to house three small cat species — jungle cat, leopard cat, and fishing cat. Spread over 983.5 sqm, the facility includes three display enclosures with glass-fronted viewing areas, six back kraals, and nine feeding chambers designed to enhance animal welfare and visitor experience.

To achieve self-sufficiency in producing quality plant material for landscape beautification and enclosure enrichment, a horticulture wing was launched over a 1.6-acre fenced area. The wing includes a polyhouse, netlon house, vermicomposting unit, stockyard, storeroom, and multiple nursery beds. The facility also houses an automatic weather station to record climate parameters. This will fulfil plantation needs in various thematic exhibits in the zoo.

An herbivore quarantine facility, developed over 1,950 sqm, was also inaugurated on the occasion. With six independent, highly secured enclosures, a dedicated service road, and integrated shelter from the elements, the infrastructure is specifically designed to minimise stress on incoming animals while ensuring their full isolation.

A reptile quarantine facility was also launched. Spanning an area of 1,026 sqm, the facility significantly elevates capacity for reptile management and conservation education. It comprises 14 meticulously designed enclosures specifically tailored to provide optimal habitats for the exhibition and quarantine of a diverse collection, including crocodiles, various snake species, turtles, tortoises, and lizards. The infrastructure prioritises both animal welfare and operational efficiency, featuring an area of 80 sqm keeper room which integrates a vital fawn rearing area.

These apart, existing three bear enclosures have been upgraded to nature-immersive enclosures for housing smooth-coated otters, ratels and sloth bears. Otters shall be displayed in the enclosure after a gap of 25 years.

Altogether, 13 staffers of Nandankanan, who rendered exceptional services during 2023-24, were felicitated on the occasion. Nandankanan scholarship was provided to a boy and a girl student of Nandankanan High School for securing highest mark in Class 10 examination. In addition, Singkhuntia announced the names of zoo ambassadors for 2026.