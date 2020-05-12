New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi announced a special economic package. He said the recent decisions by the government along with the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) the package would come to about Rs 20 lakh crore – nearly 10 percent of India’s GDP.

There is unprecedented crisis but India will neither get tired nor give up the fight against coronavirus, Modi said. He asserted that ‘we have to protect ourselves and move ahead as well’. Modi also said that India will not lose the battle against coronavirus.

The special economic package is for our labourers, farmers, honest tax payers, MSMEs and cottage industry, the prime minister said in a televised address to the nation.

India is standing on five pillars – economy, infrastructure, governing systems, vibrant democracy and supply chain, Modi added.

The Prime Minister also said that the there will be lockdown 4.0. However, restrictions will be eased considerably in the fourth phase of the lockdown.

Modi also approved ex gratia of Rs 2,00,000 each to the kin of the 16 migrant labourers who were run over by a goods train. They were sleeping besides the tracks in Maharashtra’s Aurangabad when the tragedy happened May 8.

“The Prime Minister has sanctioned ex-gratia out of Prime Minister’s National Relief Fund (PMNRF) at Rs 2 lakh each to the next of kin of the persons deceased and Rs 50,000 each to the persons who got seriously injured in the train accident in Aurangabad District, Maharashtra,” his office said.

It asked the Railways to furnish details of the total fund required, along with the names of the deceased, their next of the kin and the seriously injured persons with their complete postal addresses.

Details to follow

Agencies