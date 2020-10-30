New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi condemned Friday the killing of three BJP workers in Jammu and Kashmir. Narendra Modi said they were bright youngsters doing excellent work there. The three BJP workers were shot dead by militants in Kulgam district of J&K, police said.

“I condemn the killing of 3 of our young Karyakartas. They were bright youngsters doing excellent work in J&K,” Modi said in a tweet. “My thoughts are with their families in this time of grief. May their souls rest in peace,” he tweeted.

The Resistance Front (TRF), believed to be a shadow group of the Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT), has claimed responsibility for the killings.

Fida Hussain, Umer Hajam and Umer Rashid Beigh were shot by militants in YK Pora area of Kulgam district late Thursday evening. The shooting took place when they were travelling in a car.

“Senior police officers reached at the crime spot soon after the incident happened,” the police said in a statement. “They were shifted to a nearby hospital for treatment, where they were declared as brought dead,” they added.

“Preliminary investigation revealed that terrorists fired on three BJP workers, identified as Fida Hussain Yatoo, son of Ghulam Ahmad Yatoo, resident of YK Pora (BJP District Youth General secretary); Umer Rashid Beigh, son of Abdul Rasheed Beigh, resident of Sophat Devsar (BJP worker); and Umer Ramzan Hajam, son of Mohd Ramzan, resident of YK Pora (BJP worker),” the police added.