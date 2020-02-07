Kokrajhar (Assam): Prime Minister Narendra Modi said Friday here that it was because of people’s support that the Bodo peace accord has been signed, heralding a new dawn of peace in Assam.

Addressing a massive public rally to celebrate the signing of the accord January 27 that is expected to bring lasting peace to the troubled state, Modi said now the time is to work together for peace and development of the northeastern state. “We will not allow violence to return,” he asserted.

“The Bodo accord is a victory for all communities and sections of society. There are no losers,” stated Modi.

The prime minister also sought to assuage the concerns of people of the region over implementation of the new citizenship law (CAA).

“Canard is being spread that lakhs of people will come from outside and settle after the enactment of CAA. Nothing of that sort will happen,” Modi assured the gathering.

PTI