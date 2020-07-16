Paradip: The driver of a truck had a lucky escape when a goods train rammed into the vehicle in the restricted area of Paradip port Thursday morning. The truck driver escaped with minor injuries. He has been rushed to a hospital nearby.

According to a source, the ill-fated truck was crossing the railway tracks when the train rammed into it. A portion of the vehicle was completely decimated as it came under the wheels of the train. Eyewitnesses said that the drive managed to jump out of the cabin in the nick of time. Otherwise he would certainly have been killed such was the force of the impact.

On being informed, officials rushed to the spot and initiated a restoration operation. Officials are also trying to ascertain how the truck managed to get entry into the restricted area. They are waiting for the driver to recover so that they can talk to him. Usually, a special permission is needed for vehicles to enter into restricted zones in the port area.

An investigation has been launched to ascertain the cause of the accident.

PNN