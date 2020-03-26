Mumbai: After Prime Minister Narendra Modi announced a nationwide lockdown for 21 days to contain the spread of COVID-19, not only common citizens but celebrities and cricketers are also in self isolation.

Since the stars who used to stay busy are now spending most of their time on social media, they are using this opportunity to tell their fans how they are spending their time.

A photo of actress Natasha Stankovic with fiancé Hardik Pandya has gone viral on social media. In the picture, the cute couple can be seen posing together, urging everyone to practice self-isolation during the lockdown.

Recently March 22, Natasha shared a boomerang video on Instagram along with Hardik.

On New Year’s Day, Hardik had announced his engagement with the Serbian actress on social media.

Hardik had shared the news with a few pictures and a video on Instagram, saying: “Mai tera, Tu meri jaane, saara Hindustan. 01.01.2020 #engaged.”

The cricketer-actor pair never fails to charm their fans with lovable pictures on social media.

The nation went into a complete lockdown for 21 days, starting Wednesday, after Prime Minister Narendra Modi announced the preventive step to stop the spreading of the deadly COVID-19.