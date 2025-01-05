Astaranga(Puri): National Bird Day was observed at the Devi river mouth in Odisha’s Puri district with a community-driven event aimed at promoting bird conservation.

Organised jointly by the Odisha Paryavaran Sanrakshan Abhiyan (OPSA) Trust, Govind Tripathy Smruti Parishad, and the All Odisha OSWAN Engineering Association’s Puri branch, the program was held in Jhadalanga village and saw active participation from local fishing communities.

OPSA’s mangrove coordinator, Pintu Patra sensitised over 20 fishing families on the region’s avi-fauna diversity, the importance of conservation, and the urgent need to curb hunting practices. He urged the community to report bird hunting incidents in wetlands such as Nagar, Patsundarpur, Talda, and Nuagada to forest officials and the trust for swift action.

Head of the All Odisha OSWAN Engineering Association’s Puri branch, Gopal Behera, highlighted the vital role birds play in mitigating climate change and preserving wetland ecosystems. He called for stronger community-led efforts to ensure the long-term sustainability of biodiversity in the region.

The event concluded with the fishing families taking an oath to prevent bird hunting and protect the avian population in and around the Devi River Mouth. Representatives from the All Odisha OSWAN Engineering Association’s Delang, Kanas, Astaranga, and Kakatpur blocks participated alongside trust members Rajesh Kumar Sahu and Suman Pradhan. Local residents were instrumental in organizing and supporting the event, reflecting their dedication to preserving the area’s rich natural heritage.

PNN