New Delhi: The much-delayed 36th National Games, scheduled for October-November in Goa, was Thursday postponed indefinitely. The decision was taken keeping in the COVID-19 pandemic.

The Indian Olympic Association (IOA) had recently asked the Goa government to host the National Games. The dates fixed were from October 20 to November 4 this year. However, a spurt in the number of novel coronavirus cases has led to a postponement.

“The National Games organising committee has decided to postpone National Games due to COVID-19 pandemic. No new dates have been announced,” Goa’s Deputy Chief Minister Manohar (Babu) Ajgaonkar said in a statement. Ajgaonkar also holds the sports portfolio in Goa and he made the announcement along with IOA president Narinder Batra.

“… Committee to hold meeting in September end and decide on fixing dates for National Games. (Goa) Government to take advice from Union Sports Ministry; needs four months advance notice to organise the Games,” Ajgaonkar added.

The previous edition of the Games was held back in 2011 in Jharkhand. Since then the IOA has not been able to organise the National Games. This is because of the expenses involved. States hosting the games do not have any chance of making profits. So they have tended not to host the National Games.

Agencies