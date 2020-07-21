Bhubaneswar: The National School of Drama (NSD) paid tribute to its former student Bijay Mohanty after the actor passed away Monday after suffering from a long illness.

He studied at National School of Drama in New Delhi in 1973 with actors like Naseeruddin Shah, Om Puri and Raj Babbar who were his classmates.

National School of Drama in their social media handle tweeted “The News of veteran film and theatre actor Bijay Mohanty (1973 batch student of NSD ) is very tragic The National School Drama family paid our tribute to the late actor” they tweeted.

They also thanked Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik who announced that the actor announced will be cremated with full state honours.

Meanwhile, Bengal actor Rituparna Sengupta also paid tribute to the veteran actor. She tweeted, “Bijay Mohanty passes away….My prayers with the family…Had an opportunity to work with him in my first Oriya film…May his soul rest in peace.”