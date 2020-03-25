Mumbai: India’s key stock markets –- the NSE and the BSE — will remain functional despite the 21-day nationwide lockdown announced by Prime Minister Narendra Modi with effect from Tuesday midnight to contain the spread of coronavirus (COVID-19).

Accordingly, all segments on both the stock markets will operate “as usual”.

In a special address to the nation Tuesday evening, Modi announced a countrywide lockdown for a period of 21 days in order to prevent the dreaded virus from spreading. Cornoavirus has already claimed 10 lives in the country besides infecting over 500 people.