Bhubaneswar: Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik Friday announced a relief package of Rs 2,200 crore for the weaker sections of society in view of the lockdown to fight COVID-19 outbreak.

Patnaik said the state government has been providing three months advance ration to all the persons covering under the Food Security Scheme.

The government, he said would now provide Rs 1,000 assistance to all the 94 lakh families covered under the Food Security Scheme for which Rs.940 crore will be spend from the state exchequer.

Similarly, the CM said that the government will spend Rs 932 crore in providing four months advance pension to 48 lakh families covered under various social security schemes.

Patnaik announced an assistance of Rs 1,500 each to 22 lakh construction workers .The government, he said, would spend Rs 330 crore for the purpose.

Stating that the coronavirus has posed a major crisis for the whole world, the Chief Minister appealed to the people to stay home and stay away from the coronavirus.