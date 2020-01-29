Bhubaneswar: Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik Tuesday announced Sunanda Samman in memory of the legendary vocalist Sunanda Patnaik at Sangeet Natak Akademi to honour the eminent musician from the state for her contribution to classical music.

The Odisha Sangeet Natak Akademi will give away the annual award – Sunanda Samman – to personalities who excel in the field of classical music in the state.

The government will also establish the ‘Guruma Sunanda Patnaik Chair’ at Utkal Culture University for higher research on classical music.

The residence of Guruma Sunanda Patnaik at Puri and Cuttack will be developed as ‘memorials’ with permission from her family members. Further steps will also be taken to preserve the musical instruments and other articles used by her at a special gallery in Utkal Sangeet Mahavidyalaya with permission of her family members, Chief Minister Patnaik said.

Every year, the anniversary of the legendary classical vocalist will be observed at Guru Kelucharan Mohapatra Odissi Research Centre by Odia Language, Literature and Culture Department. A state-level condolence meeting will also be jointly conducted in her memory by Guru Kelucharan Mohapatra Odissi Research Centre, Odisha Sangeet Natak Academy and Information and Public Relations Department at Odissi Research Centre.

Sunanda passed away January 19, 2020, following a prolonged illness.

PNN