Bhubaneswar: Principals are the main pillars of education who play a vital role in guiding youth towards building a Viksit Bharat, said, School and Mass Education (S&ME) department Additional Secretary Subhasree Nanda, while inaugurating a one-day review-cum-capacity building programme for principals-in-charge of government upgraded higher secondary schools at Krushi Bhavan Friday.

Nanda emphasised that teachers and school leaders must channel their efforts in empowering students with the right knowledge and values to contribute meaningfully to the nation’s development.

Speaking on the occasion, Odisha School Education Programme Authority (OSEPA) Joint Director Sasmita Sahu encouraged the principals to focus on developing their leadership and problem-solving abilities. “If we use our potential to address challenges, the outcomes will always be positive,” she said. Regional Directorate of Education Joint Director Diptimayee Subhadarshini guided the participants through the structure of the workshop, highlighting its practical relevance. The event was organised by the Directorate of Higher Secondary Education (DHSE) under the S&ME department.