Nayagarh: Four people have been arrested in connection with the armed robbery at Indian Bank at Mandhatapur in this district, police said Friday. They were produced in court and sent to judicial custody after their bail pleas were denied.

The accused were identified as Sagar Maharana, 26, of Itapada in Jagatsinghpur district; Pramod Nayak, 21, of Bhogada in Daspalla; and two associates — Kartik Barad, 50, of Lathipada, and Purnachandra Prusty, 50, of Jemadeipurpatna. Prusty is reportedly the husband of a former sarpanch.

Nayagarh SP S Sushree said police recovered Rs 20.86 lakh in cash, a country-made firearm with two live rounds, and two motorcycles from the accused. The arrests were made through phone surveillance and with help from residents. The robbery occurred around 5:15pm July 2, when six masked men entered the bank, threatened staff with weapons and looted cash. Although the bank has not confirmed the total loss, initial reports suggested around Rs 27 lakh was stolen.

Based on a complaint from branch manager Sunil Kumar Sahu, police filed a case under relevant BNS sections and the Arms Act. Search operations and roadblocks were set up across the district. That night, two suspects — Maharana and Nayak — were detained near Baunsagada Chhak, and two motorcycles were seized. Further investigation, including phone record analysis and confessions, led to the arrest of Barad and Prusty, who allegedly provided logistical support and information to the robbers.

According to police, the accused have multiple criminal cases pending against them in several police stations across the district. Authorities are also probing the possible involvement of bank employees in the heist.