Bhubaneswar: Strongly endorsing Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s appeal for austerity and fuel conservation, Odisha Governor Hari Babu Kambhampati on Wednesday urged people to adopt economic self-defence to strengthen the nation’s economic security.

Stressing that economic resilience and self-reliance are essential for safeguarding the country’s long-term prosperity and strategic interests, the governor said conscious public participation and responsible consumption could significantly contribute to strengthening the economy.

Kambhampati said all vehicles in his convoy are electric, while Lok Bhavan operates entirely on solar energy and has emerged as a model net-zero campus.

Taking the initiative further, the governor said steps were being taken to write to vice-chancellors of state universities to observe at least one ‘Combustion Engine-Free Day’ every week.

He also encouraged students and youth to increasingly use bicycles, electric vehicles and public transport in their daily lives.

The governor appealed to officers and employees across the administration to minimise unnecessary use of official vehicles and actively contribute to fuel conservation efforts.

Every conscious step towards conserving fuel and reducing unnecessary consumption strengthens the nation’s economic resilience and collective future. By embracing responsible and sustainable practices today, we can contribute to building a self-reliant, secure and prosperous India for generations to come, he said.

The governor said Lok Bhavan encourages its staff to shift from petrol and diesel vehicles to electric cars. They charge their vehicle free of cost in Lok Bhavan. That is one of the incentives being given to the officials and staff here, he said.

Referring to the PM’s appeal to citizens to postpone gold purchases by at least one year and reduce the use of edible oil, the governor said, Saving fuel, promoting indigenous products, encouraging natural farming and reducing the consumption of edible oil are not merely acts of conservation; they are essential steps towards strengthening and safeguarding the nation.