Bhubaneswar: Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik Friday said it was his dream to see the SCB Medical College and Hospital (SCBMCH), Cuttack, transforming into an AIIMS Plus institution.

“It is my dream that nobody from Odisha should be forced to go outside for advanced medical treatment. We shall provide the best in the SCBMCH. For the last 75 years, SCBMCH has supported us – now it is our turn to give it back,” Naveen envisioned his dream for SCBMCH Friday at its platinum jubilee celebration.

Joining the celebration through video conferencing as chief guest, Patnaik said that the number of lives saved by this institution and its alumni is unmatched. The service rendered to humanity by the SCBMCH is unparalleled, especially to the people of Odisha.

“Hence it is my dream to see the SCBMCH transforming into an AIIMS Plus institution – to have cutting edge technology in medical services – to provide the best that modern medical science can provide”, he stated.

The people of Odisha deserve this, he added. The Chief Minister said that Odisha is today known for many glorious achievements. But, there was a time when Odisha was not so well known.

Even in those times – a beacon of excellence – the Bada Daktara Khana(big hospital) stood out – known for its professionalism for quality and affordable healthcare both for all, and for the commitment of the doctors.

Welcoming thousands of former students, who were present to celebrate the hospital’s most glorious moments and their college years, Naveen said that the alumni of the SCBMCH have been ambassadors of Odisha in every corner of the world – from Manhattan to Tokyo.

Odia doctors from SCBMCH have carried the ethos of selfless service across the country and the world, he added. Speaking about the recently launched Biju Swasthya Kalyan Yojna, he said that the scheme provides health assurance to 96 lakh families across Odisha.

“Setting up of eight new government medical colleges and our response to the Covid challenge show my government’s firm commitment to transform healthcare in Odisha,” he pointed out.

The CM further said that the SCBMCH shall continue to play a key role in this transformation. It shall take its place as one of the top institutions of the country in medical care and health education, he proclaimed.

At the outset, he offered his tributes to Maharaja Sri Rama Chandra Bhanja Deo, who was instrumental in the growth of this institution.

PNN