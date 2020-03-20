Bhubaneswar: Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik Friday extended his support to the ‘Janata Curfew’ concept pitched by Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Quoting Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik, state government’s chief spokesperson on COVID-19 Subroto Bagchi at a press meet organised at Gita Govinda Sadan Friday said COVID-19 is a challenge for all.

“For a situation uncommon in nature, preparations should also be uncommon. The Chief Minister has sought people’s cooperation to make ‘Janata Curfew’ a success,” he said.

Notably, the Prime Minister in his Thursday 8pm message said it would be wrong to think that COVID-19 is affecting only developed countries and would spare India. He urged people to remain prepared to face the challenge.

People should keep themselves indoors and observe ‘Janata Curfew’ from 7am to 9pm Sunday March 22 to put a check on coronavirus spread, he urged.