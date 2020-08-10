Bhubaneswar: Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik, Monday, lauded the efforts of the sarpanchs in Ganjam district and urged them to continue their fight against Covid-19 till the end of the pandemic.

Naveen was interacting with the sarpanchs through video-conferencing. He appreciated the work by sarpanchs in Covid management in Ganjam saying that due to their efforts, the situation has been improved in the district.

The sarpanchs have done a great job including imposition of lockdowns/ shutdowns in various places depending on the situation to control the Covid infection rate along with setting up of Covid Care Homes and Covid Management Centres, he said.

The Chief Minister said that Ganjam district is at the forefront of the ongoing fight against coronavirus in the state. He thanked the sarpanchs for the successful use of the district magistrate power given to them to control the situation.

Patnaik said that due to the dedication and hard work of the sarpanchs, the number of positive cases in the district is declining, the recovery rate is increasing and the mortality rate is also declining. The work done by the sarpanchs would show path to whole country in Covid management, he stated.

“Don’t be complacent with this progress. Continue your fight against the virus till its end,” Naveen said. Ganjam Collector Vijay Amruta Kulange was directed to extend all necessary support to the sarpanchs in this regard.

Recalling Biju Babu’s efforts to empower the panchayats, the Chief Minister said his government has given more power to the gram panchayats.

Among others, Assembly Speaker Surya Narayan Patro, Minister Bikram Keshari Arukha, Chief Secretary Asit Tripathy and other senior officials were present.