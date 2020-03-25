Bhubaneswar: Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik and several other MPs and MLAs from the state have come forward to extend their helping hands to fight coronavirus menace.

Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik, who recently announced giving away three months of his salary to fight coronavirus, went a step further and Wednesday announced that he will use his MLALAD funds to help the healthcare sector cope up with the spread of coronavirus threat.

Naveen also urged other leaders to donate generously to the cause. BJD Rajya Sabha MP Amar Patnaik also joined the league and announced donating his MPLAD funds for COVID 19 management.

“I have just informed Sundargarh collector to release Rs 1 crore from my MPLAD to the state health department for purchase of ventilators and other equipment required for gram panchayat level temporary health camps as announced by the CMO,” Amar said.

On the other hand, Rajya Sabha MP Sasmit Patra also donated his salary to the cause. “Inspired by Naveen Patnaik donating his three month’s salary March 23, 2020 — which happened to be my birthday- I have donated three month’s salary to the Chief Minister’s Relief Fund. I used the online portal and did this from home,” Patra said.