Bhubaneswar: BJD chief Naveen Patnaik Wednesday asked party workers to begin preparations for the 2027 panchayat and urban local body elections, urging them to remain connected with people.

Addressing an organisational meeting attended largely by candidates who lost the 2024 state elections, Patnaik urged party leaders not to lose confidence because of the electoral setback and the quitting of some leaders.

During the meeting, he interacted with leaders and took feedback on the party’s organisational status in different constituencies and local issues.

Face the situation with confidence and remain connected with people. In the last two years since the BJP assumed office, the law and order situation has deteriorated. People are living in fear, Patnaik alleged.

He claimed incidents of murder, rape, loot and crimes against women had increased and asked party leaders to highlight public issues and fight for people’s rights.

Patnaik also alleged that the state’s economic condition had worsened.

The BJD government left a surplus of Rs 45,000 crore when it relinquished power, but the state’s debt has increased in the last two years, he claimed.

He further alleged irregularities in the disbursement of social security pensions to elderly and differently abled beneficiaries.

Patnaik said the BJD government had earned recognition during its 24-year tenure through initiatives in disaster management, food security and welfare programmes for women, farmers and students.

As the panchayat and municipal elections are approaching, you must prepare with full confidence. Give more importance to social media as it reaches people quickly, he told party workers.

The former chief minister also asked party leaders to remain vigilant during the ongoing Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls.

We have to work cautiously and ensure that not a single eligible voter’s name is deleted because of a minor typographical error, he said.

Patnaik also hailed the success of the party’s ‘Nari Adhikar Abhiyan’, claiming that the campaign had received a positive response in 120 Assembly constituencies.

The meeting, which lasted around two hours, was moderated by BJD senior vice-president Debi Prasad Mishra.

Party leaders and former candidates shared their views on organisational and political issues during the discussion.