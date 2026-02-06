Bhubaneswar: Leader of Opposition (LoP) in Odisha Assembly and Biju Janata Dal President Naveen Patnaik Friday expressed concerns over the mysterious disappearance of a merchant navy cadet from the state in the Pacific Ocean and sought the intervention of the Directorate General of Shipping and the Ministry of External Affairs.

Taking to his X account, the BJD supremo said, “Deeply concerned about the disappearance of Cadet Sarthak Mohapatra from #Odisha. My thoughts are with his family. I urge Directorate General of Shipping, Govt. of India (@dgshipping_IN) and Ministry of External Affairs (@MEAIndia) to extend urgent assistance and coordinate with all stakeholders to support the family and expedite search efforts. Praying for Sarthak’s safe.”

Deeply concerned about the disappearance of Cadet Sarthak Mohapatra from #Odisha. My thoughts are with his family. I urge Directorate General of Shipping, Govt. of India (@dgshipping_IN) and Ministry of External Affairs (@MEAIndia) to extend urgent assistance and coordinate with… — Naveen Patnaik (@Naveen_Odisha) February 6, 2026

As per reports, Sarthak Mahapatra, a 23-year-old deck cadet from Bhadrak district, has been reported missing from the merchant vessel ‘EA Jersey’, operated by Anglo-Eastern Ship Management, while the ship was at sea.

Sarthak joined the vessel as a deck cadet July 14, 2025. According to information shared with the family, he was reported missing February 3, 2026, while the ship was sailing from Mauritius to Singapore. Family members stated that Sarthak last spoke with his mother at approximately 9.00 p.m. February 2. He was also in contact with other relatives and friends later that evening.

It is reported that the onboard duty hours are generally between 4.00 a.m. and 8.00 a.m. It has also been conveyed that during this period, Sarthak reportedly left his duty around 6.00 a.m. and went back to his cabin. He was last seen entering his cabin at approximately 6.15 a.m. February 3. Subsequently, the family was informed by the company that Sarthak could not be located on board and that a search operation at sea had been initiated.

The search is said to be coordinated with relevant maritime authorities, including the Maritime Rescue Coordination Centre (MRCC), Mauritius.

At present, the family states that they have not received detailed information regarding the circumstances leading to his disappearance. No visual records or additional material evidence have been shared with them so far. The company has communicated that Sarthak is missing and that search efforts are ongoing.

Sarthak’s mother, Rasmita Sahoo, who works at a private hospital in Bhubaneswar, has requested Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi, PM Narendra Modi, and the MEA for the rescue of her missing son.

‘I (Rasmita Sahoo) am a distressed mother seeking urgent help. My son Cadet Sarthak Mohapatra has gone missing while on board vessel M.V. EA Jersey on 3rd Feb 2026 during sailing. @CMO_Odisha @PMOIndia @dgshipping_IN @angloeasterngrp @MEAIndia @DrSJaishankar @IndianDiplomacy,” appealed Sahoo on X February 4.