Bhubaneswar: Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik appointed Sunday a group of 10 doctors to advise the government on how the SCB Medical College and Hospital in Cuttack could be transformed into a world-class institution.

At least seven members of the team of 10 experts are Padma awardees, while four happen to be alumni of the SCB Medical College, a statement from the Chief Minister’s Office said here. The move is aimed at providing world-class healthcare facilities to people, it said.

“SCB is the crowning glory of our healthcare system and is the symbol of hope for millions and millions of people,” an official associated with the state health department said.

The team has been formed close on the heels of an eviction drive launched by the state government to pave way for redevelopment of the SCB Medical College and Hospital. The state government has also announced a rehabilitation package for people and business entities affected by the eviction.

SCB incidentally is one of the oldest centres of medical teaching and training in the country.

