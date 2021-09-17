Bhubaneswar: Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik greeted Prime Minister Narendra Modi on his 71st birthday Friday and wished him good health. The Odisha unit of the BJP offered ‘Diya’ (traditional lamp) in Lord Lingaraj Temple here and launched the public outreach programme, ‘Seva aur Samarpan’, on the occasion of the birthday of Narendra Modi.

Naveen Patnaik wished the PM on Twitter: “Warm birthday greetings to Prime Minister Shri @narendaramodi ji. Wishing you good health and a long life.”

Odisha Governor Ganeshi Lal’s office in its Twitter post said: “Hon’ble Governor conveys his best wishes to Hon’ble Prime Minister Shri @narendramodi ji and wishes him best of health and long life in service of the nation, which needs his able guidance and visionary leadership for years to come.”

Odisha BJP state president Samir Mohanty launched the party’s ‘Seva aur Samarpan Abhijan’ on the occasion of Modi’s birthday.

Apart from organising a ‘Deep Prajwalan’ camp at Lord Lingaraj Temple, the BJP’s Yuva Morcha also conducted a blood donation camp on the occasion.