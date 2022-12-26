Bhubaneswar: The ruling Biju Janata Dal (BJD) will continue to serve the people of Odisha for 100 years, if women shower their blessings on the party, BJD president and Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik said Monday. Naveen Patnaik made the observation while addressing a large gathering of party leaders and office-bearers at the silver jubilee of BJD’s foundation day at Puri.

Calling the women of the state to come forward and assume leadership roles, Patnaik said, “With the blessings of our mothers, BJD will be able to serve the people of Odisha for 100 years and not just 25 or 50 years.”

Since 2000, when the people of Odisha have blessed BJD, the party has been giving importance to the empowerment of women, Patnaik said. “It is our firm belief that the development of women will take Odisha forward. That is why Mission Shakti today has become a people’s movement towards women empowerment,” the BJD boss asserted.

“Empowering women will strengthen family, state and the nation as a whole. Under BJD’s rule, all regions get equal priority, from Malkangiri to Mayurbhanj and from Bargarh to Puri. This removes the regional imbalance and ensures inclusive growth in the state,” Naveen said.