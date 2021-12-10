Chhatrapur: Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik will visit Ganjam district December 12. During his visit he is expected to announce projects worth Rs 2,200 for the district.

The visit of Naveen Patnaik visit assumes importance for the district ahead of the panchayat and civic body elections. Patnaik will also visit the Taratarini shrine where he would take prasad with representatives of the Panchyati Raj institutions.

Sarpanchs, samiti members of 509 panchayats, 22 block chairpersons and 69 zilla parishad members would attend the programme.

In view of the pandemic, the administration has made RT-PCR tests mandatory for officials, police personnel, PRI members and reporters. RT-PCR negative reports can only ensure participation of the people in the programme, it was learnt.

The Chief Minister will inaugurate 659 new projects worth Rs 580 crore; lay foundation stones for 645 projects worth Rs 1,582 crore and launch new schemes worth Rs 127 crore.