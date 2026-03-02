Bhubaneswar: BJD president Naveen Patnaik Monday urged the Centre to take immediate steps for safe evacuation of Odias who were stranded in West Asia due to the disruption of air connectivity amid escalating conflict.

A swift action will not only protect lives but also reassure countless families back home who are waiting to hear about the well-being of their loved ones, said Patnaik, a five-time former chief minister of Odisha.

Though the exact number of Odia people stranded in Iran and other key Gulf countries is not assessed so far, the non-resident Odias in Dubai (UAE), Doha (Qatar) and Manama (Bahrain) have contacted their families and informed them about their safety, though under the tense situation, an official said.

“The escalating conflict in the Middle East has left many people from #Odisha including migrant workers, professionals, students, tourists stranded. With disruption of air connectivity many people are facing grave uncertainty,” the Leader of the Opposition said in an X post.

Their safety and well-being are at risk, and they look to the nation for urgent support, he said.

“Request the Government of India (@DrSJaishankar) to take immediate steps to ensure the safe evacuation and return of all Odias caught in this crossfire,” Patnaik said.

With flight services disrupted due to the military escalation in West Asia, hundreds of Indians are stranded in Dubai, Doha and other key hub airports, with many of them taking to social media to appeal to the Indian government for assistance.

India has in the past successfully evacuated thousands of Indians from different parts of the world, including West Asia, amidst conflicts.

Indigo operates flights between Bhubaneswar and Dubai thrice a week Monday, Wednesday and Friday.

Earlier in the day, Bhubaneswar airport director Prasanna Pradhan said the Indigo flight to Dubai was cancelled by the airline, and passengers were informed in advance. Around 120 passengers were booked for Monday’s flight.

Pradhan said no decision has so far been taken regarding later flights to Dubai.

The situation in West Asia turned grave in the wake of the attack on Iran by the United States and Israel and the killing of Iranian Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei. Iran responded to the assault by firing drones and missiles at Israel and US military installations around the Gulf, and also at the global business hub of Dubai.

