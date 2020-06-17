Bhubaneswar: Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik Wednesday paid his tributes to two Odia Jawans who were martyred at Galwan Valley along India-China border during a violent faceoff with their Chinese counterparts Monday night.

“The martyrdom of two Odia jawans Chandrakant Pradhan and Nanduram Soren in the clash at Galwan valley in Ladakh has distressed me. The patriotism and sacrifice of these two Odia jawans will be remembered forever,” Naveen tweeted.

Expressing solidarity with families of Pradhan and Soren, Naveen prayed for the peace of the departed souls.

Expressing his deep respect towards the 20 Jawans who were killed by the Chinese troops, Patnaik said, “Join the nation to salute the bravehearts of #IndianArmy who made the supreme sacrifice at #GalwanValley, protecting the integrity of our nation. Deepest condolences to the families of the brave martyrs”.

Notably, two soldiers from Odisha were among the 20 soldiers who were killed Monday night in violent clashes with Chinese forces in Galwan Valley along the Line of Actual Control (LAC) in eastern Ladakh Monday night.

The two soldiers have been identified as Chandrakanta Pradhan from Biarpanga area in Kandhamal district and Nanduram Soren from Rairangpur of Mayurbhanj district.

