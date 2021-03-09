Bhubaneswar: Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik Tuesday expressed grief over the loss of lives in the fire at the Railway’s new Koilaghat complex in Kolkata.

Patnaik tweeted, Deeply saddened by the loss of lives in the tragic fire accident in #Kolkata. My thoughts and prayers are with the bereaved families in the hours of grief and pray for the speedy recovery of those who are hospitalized.

At least nine people were killed in the devastating fire at the Railway’s New Koilaghat complex in Kolkata Monday night. The bodies of the nine people were found in two elevators on the 12th floor of the landmark building.

PTI