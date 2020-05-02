Bhubaneswar: Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik Saturday sought cooperation from Karnataka and Andhra Pradesh to ensure safe return of Odias stranded in the southern states due to the nationwide lockdown imposed to contain the spread of COVID-19 pandemic.

Patnaik made the request during separate video conference with Chief Ministers of Karnataka and Andhra Pradesh BS Yediyurappa and YS Jaganmohan Reddy respectively.

Union Petroleum and Steel Minister Dharmendra Pradhan also took part in the discussions.

Pradhan agreed to coordinate between the states for smooth movement of the people stranded in the south Indian states to Odisha.

The chief minister also thanked both Yediyurappa and Reddy for looking after the Odia people stranded in their states.

Patnaik requested his Karnataka and Andhra Pradesh counterparts to facilitate smooth and safe journey of Odias who wish to return to Odisha, an official in CMO said.

Both Yediyurappa and Reddy pointed out that works in several sectors have already resumed in their respective states. Therefore, Odia people who desire to remain and work in their states can do so and those wishing to return to their home state will be provided with all help and cooperation, the two chief ministers promised.

During the discussions, Pradhan sought the cooperation of Karnataka and Andhra Pradesh CMs for facilitating online registration of Odia people in Odisha governments portal before their return.

Several issues relating to health screening, registration and arrangements for the return journey of the Odia people were also discussed during the discussion.

A large number of people including migrant workers students and professionals are stuck in different parts of Karnataka and Andhra Pradesh unable to return to Odisha due to the lockdown.

Earlier, Patnaik had spoken to the chief ministers of Gujarat, Maharashtra and Tamil Nadu where a large number of Odia people are also stranded because of the lockdown imposed across the country to contain spread of COVID-19 pandemic.

Patnaik’s talks with Karnataka and Andhra Pradesh CMs have come after several migrant workers returned from Gujarat by specially arranged buses, while a group of students also came back to Odisha from Kota in Rajasthan. A special train carrying around 1200 people is also on its way to Odisha from Kerala, officials said.

The Odias stranded across the country have to register their names with Aadhaar and mobile phone numbers in a portal launched by Odisha government. On their arrival in the state, the returnees will have to undergo mandatory quarantine in Odisha.

The state government has opened a large number of temporary medical camps and quarantine centres in all the 6,798 gram panchayats and over 100 urban local bodies to keep the returnees in quarantine before allowing them to go to their houses.

(PTI)