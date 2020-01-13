Bhubaneswar: In an aim to boost air connectivity from Odisha to various domestic and international destinations, a high-level meeting will be held under the chairmanship of Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik here January 22.

Union Civil Aviation Minister Hardeep Singh Puri, chairman of Airport Authority of India (AAI), Civil Aviation Secretary, senior officers of AAI and chief executive officers of major flight operators will be here to discuss Odisha’s aviation potential. The meeting will be held at a private hotel here, official sources said here Monday.

This meeting was fixed following Chief Minister’s letter to the Union Minister seeking operation of more international flights from the state. Naveen had invited Puri as well as the CEOs of major airlines for an exposure trip to Odisha.

Noting that the state would get an opportunity to present, in details, its potentials and explain the viability of Bhubaneswar as a favoured international destination, Naveen has assured that the state government would provide necessary support for developing the infrastructure for aviation.

In response to the letter, the Civil Aviation Ministry made a tweet and said, “In line with Ministry’s approach of ensuring optimum connectivity in each and every state, steps are being taken for Odisha as well.”