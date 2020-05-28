Bhubaneswar: Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik, Thursday, urged Odias spread across the globe to sing ‘Bande Utkal Janani’ at 5:30pm Saturday (May 30) to encourage and show respect to the COVID-19 warriors.

“I request all those who have a relationship with the soil of Odisha, our 4.5 crore Odia brothers and sisters where ever in the world you are to sing ‘Vande Utkal Janani’at 5.30 PM May 30 by maintaining social distance. The objective behind this is to encourage our COVID warriors and salute their sacrifices,” appealed Patnaik in a video message.

He said the objective behind it was to encourage and respect COVID-19 warriors’ dedication and sacrifices.

‘Vande Utkal Janani’ was the opening song of Utkal Sammilani during the fight for the formation of a separate province. “In the time of COVID-19 crisis, the song will be of great help in strengthening our determination,” Patnaik said.

“Now in this crucial situation, the song will inspire us all. The journey to break the chain of the spread of coronavirus may be tough. It will give us strength and new resolve to successfully fight the challenge in the days ahead. This is my belief,” the Chief Minister added.

He said Odisha had set an example not only in India but all over the world in saving lives from coronavirus. “The state’s death rate is lowest in the world. Around 50 per cent of patients have recovered and returned to their homes,” he said. It was an unprecedented achievement for Odias, he added.

Earlier, the Chief Minister spoke over phone to sarpanch, Asha and Anganwadi workers who turned COVID-19 positive while serving people. He praised their courage and dedication in providing outstanding service to society and wished their speedy recovery.

(PNN & Agencies)