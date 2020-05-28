Bhubaneswar: Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik Thursday wished speedy recovery of a sarpanch, and some ASHA and Anganwadi workers who have tested positive for COVID-19.

While speaking to them over telephone, the chief minister praised their courage and dedication in providing outstanding service to society, an official said.

“These corona warriors will be an inspiration to others,” the official quoted the chief minister as saying.

At least one sarpanch (village head) and some accredited social health activist (ASHA) and Anganwadi workers have been infected with the deadly virus in the state so far, the official said.

(PTI)