Bhubaneswar: The assets of Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik have increased by over Rs 71 lakh during 2019-20, while his liabilities rose to Rs 1.25 crore in 2019-20, a declaration by him said.

According to the property list of 20 ministers and Naveen uploaded by the government on its website, as of March 31, 2020, Naveen owned assets worth over Rs 64.98 crore, including movable assets worth Rs 1,34,04,502 and immovable inherited property valued at Rs 63,64,15,261 crore. His overall assets have increased from Rs 64,26,81,924.93 to Rs 64,98,19,763 during the 2019-20 fiscal.

The Chief Minister owns a 1980-model Ambassador car valued at around Rs 8,905 and jewellery worth about Rs 2,89,587. He had term deposits worth Rs 1.03 crore in State Bank of India and Rs 16.76 lakh deposit in another bank, both located in New Delhi. Besides, he had deposits worth Rs 10.56 lakh in State Bank of India in Bhubaneswar.

Naveen also owns 22.7 acres farmland and a building at Tikrikhera village of Faridabad valued at Rs 10,75,51,071, as per the valuation done in March 2017.

He owns 50 per cent share of his ancestral property situated at APJ Abdul Kalam Road in New Delhi, which is valued at Rs 43,36,18,000 and two-thirds share of Naveen Niwas worth over Rs 9.52 crore, as on August 18, 2017.

The liabilities of Naveen also increased from Rs 15 lakh to Rs 1.25 crore during the year. Though the Chief Minister has repaid a loan of Rs 15 lakh taken from his elder sister, Gita Mehta, in March 2015, he had taken Rs 1.25 crore as advance against the sale of the farm land at Faridabad vide an agreement dated September 18, 2019.