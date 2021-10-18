Mumbai: Firing yet another salvo, Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) minister Nawab Malik Monday demanded the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) to prove the claims made by some unnamed officials that Aryan Khan had expressed ‘remorse’ at his behaviour while in the Arthur Road Central Jail.

As per some unconfirmed reports in some sections of media , Aryan Khan reportedly underwent a ‘counselling session’ in the jail with the NCB teams recently.

The unverifiable reports, attributed to unidentified NCB sources, claimed that Aryan Khan was purportedly ‘full of guilt and remorse’ over his recent actions leading to his arrest and custody since the past 17 days.

Aryan Khan, the son of megastar Shah Rukh Khan, has also allegedly promised to NCB sleuths that he would ‘behave’ in the future, take to some good public activities and turn over a new leaf which would make even the NCB ‘proud of him’.

Trashing these reports outright, NCP national spokesperson Malik said the central narcotics agency, which relies on ‘electronic evidence’, should make public the video in which Aryan Khan has allegedly made such statements to the NCB.

“When did he say this? Did the NCB team go to the Arthur Road jail? They must produce the video evidence of this,” Malik dared the NCB. He said the NCB is now under fire from all over, including the top legal experts in the country, who have said that it is indulging in such fraudulent cases to get cheap publicity.

“It’s high time the NCB stops planting such fake stories. Let the truth emerge and it will wash away all the lies being bundled around till now,” Malik said.

The minister further asserted that it is “now confirmed that Aryan Khan” will get bail on October 20 and the NCB is trying to “plant some positive news” in its favour, but the real truth will come out soon.

Aryan Khan, along with seven others, were detained after the NCB raided an alleged rave party aboard a luxury cruise ship October 2. He was arrested on October 3 and has been in NCB and judicial custody since then. The agency has arrested a dozen other persons in connection with the case.