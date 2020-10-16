Raipur: A Naxalite was killed in a gun-battle with security forces in Chhattisgarh’s Bijapur district Friday, police said. The encounter took place around 9.30am inside a forest between Korsaguda and Outpallivillages under the Basaguda police station. A joint team of security forces was out on a search operation when the gun-battle took place, IG Police (Bastar range) Sundarraj P told this agency.

The patrolling team, comprising personnel from the Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) and local police, was cordoning off the forest when ultras opened fire at them, Sundarraj informed. The security personnel swiftly retaliated, the IPS officer added.

After the guns fell silent, the body of a Naxal along with a weapon and Maoist-related materials were recovered from the spot, around 450km from state capital Raipur, stated Sundarraj.