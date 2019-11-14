Khandapada: In a move to provide Ayurvedic treatment and quality healthcare services at nominal cost, the State government established an Ayurvedic hospital in Khandapada in Nayagarh district in 1968. But the shortage of doctors at this health centre has impacted healthcare services in recent times.

Three ayurvedic hospitals have been established at Kadua Jagannath Prasad, Sidhamula and Kosaka under Khandapada block. Lack of doctors is often cited as the prime reason for poor health conditions and in most centres, doctors are not visiting the hospitals.

More than 1000 villagers of Ratakhandi, Gudiabari, Ambaatha, Kusumada, Luharakhani, Mudakabad, Sapua and Raimba under Kosaka, Kumbharpada and Dholapara panchayat are dependent upon Kosaka Ayurvedic hospital where there has been no permanent doctor since 2008.

Dr. Sumitra Biswal has been serving the additional responsibility for Kosaka Ayurvedic hospital. As she visits the hospital on just two days of the week, the irregular visit of the doctor has adversely created an impact on the health condition of the patients.

The government has been providing huge quantities of medicine to this hospital under the respective government scheme but the patients are deprived of getting proper prescription and medicines due to the unavailibility of doctors.

The locals have also written to the District Collector highlighting their plight but in vain. The villagers have urged the collector for the appointment of the doctor in the hospital.

