Bhubaneswar: Sahid Nagar police personnel arrested Monday night a youth from his house at Karbar village under Fatehgarh police limits in Nayagarh district on charges of wooing a minor girl to elope with him.

The minor, a Class-VI girl from Mahavir slum near VSS Nagar here was also rescued. The arrested youth has been identified as Rajiv Behera (24).

The girl had fallen in love with Rajiv through the TikTok app when it had not been banned. Even after the banning of the Chinese app she kept in touch with Rajiv. Thereafter, she eloped with him September 3.

When her family members did not find the girl for a lengthy period, they lodged a complaint with the Sahid Nagar police station the same day. On the basis of the complaint, police registered a kidnapping case and launched a probe.

The police located the girl by tracking down her mobile phone. They traced the girl to Karbar village. A team of Sahid Nagar police personnel along with the girl’s parents went to Fatehgarh, September 6. With the help of their counterparts there, they rescued the girl from Rajiv’s house and arrested him.

Further investigation is underway.

PNN