New Delhi: The News Broadcasting Standard Authority (NBSA) has imposed a fine of Rs 1,00,00 on ‘AajTak’. The NBSA has also sought a public apology from the channel for telecasting fake tweets relating to Sushant Singh Rajput.

NBSA is a self-regulatory body. It asked ‘AajTak’, part of ‘TV Today’, to air an apology. The apology is required as the channel did not conduct the due diligence required prior to telecasting the tweets. The tweets were later attributed to the late actor. The text, date and time of the apology will be given to the broadcaster. The proof of compliance of telecast of the apology should be submitted on compact disc within seven days of the telecast, NBSA said.

NBSA also decided that a fine of Rs 1 lakh be imposed on ‘Aaj Tak’. It will be payable to NBSA within seven days of receipt of the order.

NBSA referred to Aaj Tak’s ‘Hit-Wicket’ tagline. The NBSA said, “It appears that the questions are being addressed to Sushant Singh Rajput. He is no more, therefore the taglines are offensive, violate privacy and affect the dignity of the deceased.”

The NBSA said while it is the duty of the news channel to report news, it should not violate the privacy of the dead. It should also not sensationalise a tragic incident.

In its order dated October 6, the NBSA said, “Aaj Tak did not conduct the due diligence required prior to telecasting the tweets and attributing them to Rajput.” It also said that videos of the same programmes, if hosted on the website of the broadcasters, YouTube or other links, should be removed immediately.

‘AajTak’ had published a report on Rajput’s ‘last tweets’, June 16. It was two days after the actor was found dead in his house in Mumbai. ‘Aaj Tak’ had also tweeted the article from its official Twitter account. The tweet where the late actor allegedly hinted taking his own life was subsequently deleted.

‘AajTak’ had given some ‘Hit wicket’ taglines, such as ‘aise kaise hit-wicket ho gaye Sushant?’, ‘Sushant zindagi ki pitch par hit-wicket kaise ho gaye’ and ‘Sushant itne ashant kaise?’.

The NBSA said the news channel has violated the ‘Specific Guideline Covering Reportage’.

Agencies