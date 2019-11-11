New Delhi: The National Crisis Management Committee (NCMC), Monday, reviewed the relief and restoration work in the aftermath of Cyclone ‘Bulbul’ over Odisha and West Bengal.

Though no human casualty was reported in the state, there has been extensive damage to standing crops in over 2 lakh hectares, officials claimed. Power and water supply have been restored barring a few areas where services are expected to be resumed by Tuesday evening.

West Bengal reported seven casualties, damages to about 1 lakh houses and standing crops. While electricity has been restored, telecom services are expected to be restored shortly.

It has been further informed that Central teams would visit the affected areas in Odisha and West Bengal within a week to take stock of the damages.

The NCMC assured all central assistance in terms of additional stocks of food items, drinking water, health services as well as restoration of telecom and power services.

The meeting was attended by the senior officers of the Ministries of Home, Defence, Power, Telecommunications, Agriculture and Cooperation, Consumer Affairs, Food & Public Distribution, Food Processing Industries, Health & Family Welfare as well as those from NDRF and NDMA. Senior officers from West Bengal and Odisha participated in the meeting through video conference.