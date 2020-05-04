Bhubaneswar: The artisans engaged in various bamboo crafts in the city here have been undergoing immense hardships due the nationwide lockdown over COVID-19.

Around 200 families Tati Basti (slum) in Bapuji Nagar area of the Capital city usually earn a livelihood by crafting various decorative items and traditional household goods from bamboo. A dark future staring at these hapless artisans as the outbreak of novel coronavirus and the subsequent lockdown have taken a heavy toll on their livelihood.

Considering the plights of these artisans, the authorities of Bhubaneswar Municipal Corporation (BMC) have recently provided 45 kg rice and 3 kg of other cereals each to the families of Tati Basti. This apart, the artisans also received Rs 1,000 each from the government. However, the artisans who did not have the ration cards were denied the assistance, sources said.

The artisans, however, lamented that the government assistance was too little to mitigate their huge financial losses due to the nationwide lockdown.

T Ganesh, a 30-year-old bamboo artisan, told Orissa POST, “I have spent all my savings to survive during the lockdown. The items like Dala (basket), Kula (winnowing fan), Binchana( hand fan) which were made just before the imposition of lockdown are lying unsold. As the supply of bamboo has also been interrupted by the lockdown, we are now relying on the old and dried up bamboos. Decorative pieces and household goods worth thousands of rupees will be soon damaged by the rains and termites. Who will compensate the losses?”

It is learnt that the bamboo artisans in the city usually source bamboos from Baripada are of the state. However, bamboo supply has been interrupted by the lockdown.

“I have no money left with me to buy raw materials in future. I have exhausted all my savings due to the lockdown,” said Ganesh, who used to get anywhere between Rs 500 and Rs 800 everyday by selling bamboo-made goods in Unit-II area.

Echoing the sentiment, another artisan of the locality said, “We have recently resumed selling the household and other items. However, there were only a few buyers. We have been forced to reduce our prices to the bottom low to attract buyers. It takes me one full day to make three bamboo baskets which I usually sell at Rs 80 per piece. Now, I am selling a basket at Rs 20 only.”

The artisans urged the state government to look into their financial distress and provide certain assistance to mitigate the losses.

Gyan Ranjan Mohapatra, OP