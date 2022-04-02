New Delhi: Maharashtra cabinet minister and senior NCP leader Nawab Malik has moved the Supreme Court, challenging the Bombay High Court, which declined his interim bail in a habeas corpus petition. Malik has claimed his arrest was completely illegal.

March 15, the Bombay high court rejected Malik’s interim application seeking immediate release in a case of money laundering registered against him by the Enforcement Directorate (ED). Malik is in judicial custody till April 4 and he was arrested February 23 based on an FIR registered against terrorist Dawood Ibrahim and his aides.

The High Court held that Malik was arrested by the ED, and subsequently remanded to custody following due process and there was no reason for it to pass any interim order for his release.

Denying relief to Malik, the High Court had said that just because the special Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA) court’s order remanding him in custody is not in his favour, it does not make it illegal or wrong.

Malik has claimed that the High Court refusing to grant him interim release is in violation of the settled position in Arnab Goswami vs Maharashtra government case. The plea contended that his petition was strictly on the law, and the High Court could not have given prima facie finding regarding Section 3 of PMLA, without giving reasons.

The ED has alleged that Munira Plumber’s prime property in Kurla, worth Rs 300 crore as per current market value, was usurped by Malik through Solidus Investments Pvt Ltd, a company purportedly owned by his family members. The ED has claimed that this was done in connivance with Dawood’s sister Haseena Parkar, her bodyguard Salim Patel and 1993 bomb blasts convict Sardar Shah Wali Khan.

In his plea in the top court, Malik claimed his arrest was illegal and violated his fundamental rights, as well as statutory provisions, and he was entitled to writ of habeas corpus.

IANS