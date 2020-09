New Delhi: Rajya Sabha re-elected Monday Janata Dal (United) parliamentarian Harivansh Narayan Singh as Deputy Chairman of the Upper House by voice vote. His name was proposed by BJP president and party MP Jagat Prakash Nadda. Leader of the House Thavarchand Gehlot seconded it. The opposition had fielded Manoj Jha, an RJD member.

Soon after the election, MPs from various political parties congratulated Harivansh. In 2018, Harivansh had defeated Congress’ BK Hariprasad in the election to the post. Prime Minister Narendra Modi also congratulated him for being re-elected.

The election was necessitated as Harivansh completed his term as a member of Rajya Sabha this year.

It should be stated here that the Biju Janata Dal (BJD) members had also extended support to Harivansh Narayan Singh.