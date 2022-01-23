New Delhi: The National Disaster Response Force Director General Atul Karwal Sunday said that the NDRF Twitter handle was hacked.

“Yes. Will get it looked into right away,” Karwal further said.

The site was hacked Saturday, he said

The hacking incident occurred a few days after the multi-disciplinary force NDRF celebrated its 17th Raising Day January 19.

As of now the Twitter handle @NDRF has not been restored and it is neither showing any of its tweets posted so far, nor working as other Twitter handles.

Raised in January 19, 2006, the specialised task force responds to the natural calamity or man made disaster management for ‘special response to a threatening disaster situation or a disaster’.

Started with eight battalions in 2006, it has 16 active battalions, each consisting of 1149 personnel, the force has saved more than one lakh lives in its 3,100 operations. It has rescued and evacuated over 6.7 lakh people during disasters.

With a motto of ‘Aapada Seva Sadaiv Sarvatra’ (sustained disaster response service under all circumstances), NDRF is raised on the line of para- military forces and persons are sent to this force on deputation from the Central Armed Police Forces such as CRPF, BSF, ITBP, CISF, etc.

Each battalion in NDRF is also capable of providing 18 self-contained specialist search and rescue teams of 45 personnel each. including the technicians, engineers, dog squads, electricians, and medical/paramedics.

IANS