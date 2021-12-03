Mumbai: Olympian Neeraj Chopra, who made a history by becoming the country’s first track and field athlete to win the gold medal for India, is all set to make an appearance on the dance reality show ‘Dance + Season 6’.

During the conversation with host Raghav Juyal, he makes an comparison between athletes and dancers as both put a lot of hard work to reach to the perfection.

He said: “While dance isn’t my strongest suit, I had a fun and memorable experience on set. Everybody on the show was immensely warm and welcoming towards me and made me feel at home. It was truly thrilling to see the immense talent on stage and some of the acts left me stunned. In many ways, the dancers and athletes are similar because they put in tremendous hours of hard work in practice to be able to perform when it matters the most.”

Read also – Despite defeat PV Sindhu in semifinals of BWF Tour Finals

Neeraj continued on his experience of being on the sets.

He added: “So, I felt great to be there amidst all these talented dancers, who are all exceptional in their own way. There were some fun elements as well, like when Raghav called me on stage and we did the ‘most googled questions about me’ bit which was quite amusing. The best part about the experience was to see the team spirit among everyone on set and I wish them all the best for their future.”

The dance reality show, ‘Dance+ Season 6′ has different teams of contestants with each having a captain including Shakti Mohan, Punit J Pathak, and Salman Yusuff Khan. Choreographer Remo D’ Souza is called the super judge on the show.

‘Dance+ Season 6’ airs on Star Plus.