New Delhi: The Cockroach Janta Party (CJP) Tuesday announced a diaper donation drive as part of its ongoing campaign seeking the resignation of the Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan over alleged NEET-UG paper leak.

The party, which has been holding a sit-in protest at Delhi’s Jantar Mantar against alleged examination-related irregularities since Saturday, made this announcement through a post on X.

They appealed to their supporters to bring diapers to the protest site, write their demand for Pradhan’s resignation on them and participate in the campaign, Diaper A Day Keeps Leaks Away, scheduled for Tuesday evening.

Bring a diaper, write your demand for his resignation on it, and we’ll make sure it reaches the education minister, the CJP said.

The protest Tuesday entered its fourth day.

Meanwhile, party founder Abhijeet Dipke has alleged that police attempted to reduce the protest area.

Late on Monday night, Dipke alleged that Delhi Police attempted to move barricades and squeeze the protest site into a smaller area.

There was no immediate response from the Delhi Police on the allegations.

The CJP has been demanding accountability over alleged paper leaks and examination irregularities, including the NEET controversy, and has maintained that the protest will continue until Pradhan resigns.

Monday, Dipke said the protest remained crowded despite it being a working day and asserted that the agitation would continue through the night.

Candles were lit at the venue in memory of students who allegedly died by suicide following the paper-leak controversy.

Addressing protesters, Dipke questioned the response towards students affected by examination issues, saying authorities were punishing students while failing to act against those allegedly involved in paper leaks.

The protest has seen participation from students, aspirants and members of Left student organisations, including Students’ Federation of India, All India Students’ Association, All India Students’ Federation (AISF). The AISF has also set up a free library at the protest site as part of its Fight for Education with Education initiative.