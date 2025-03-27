Mumbai: Playback singer Neha Kakkar, who faced a lot of criticism for arriving late at her Melbourne concert, has now issued a statement sharing what went down ahead of her performance and what led to her late arrival and early pack-up.

Thursday, the actress took to her Instagram, and shared a long note in which she spoke about how she and the sponsors were duped by the organisers, and despite being ghosted by the organisers, she performed her set.

She wrote, “They said she came 3 hrs (sic)n late, did they even ask once that What happened to her, what did they do to her and her band? When I spoke on stage, I didn’t even tell anyone what happened to us coz I didn’t want anyone to get harmed coz who am I to punish anyone, but now that it’s come on my name, I had to speak up. So here it is. Do you all know that I performed absolutely Free for my Melbourne audience? The organisers ran away with my money and others too”.

The singer said that her band was not given food, a hotel or even water. Her husband and his boys went and provided them with food.

She shared, “In spite of all this, we still went on stage and did the show without any rest or anything because my fans were waiting for hours for me. Do you know our sound check got delayed by hrs coz the sound vendor was not paid and he refused to put the sound on. And when, after so much of delay, our sound check started, I could not reach the venue, couldn’t do the sound check, we did not even know if the concert was happening because the organisers stopped picking up my manager’s calls.

Neha said that the organisers stopped picking her calls; they apparently ran away from the sponsors and everyone. She said that though there’s still a lot to share but I guess this is enough.

She also expressed her gratitude to the people on social media who came out in her support and painted the complete picture.

She wrote, “I want to thank all those people who spoke so beautifully for me, as if all this happened to them personally. I really appreciate all the efforts they all took to clarify my situation. I’m always gonna be thankful to all of them who attended my concert that day and cried with me and even danced their hearts out.”

“I can’t thank my NeHearts (her fans) enough for always standing up for me and everyone who supported me and gave me only love”, she added.

The singer had received a lot of backlash on social media, as attendees shared videos from the event of her breaking don on stage, and blamed her for arriving late for the performance, and leaving early.

IANS