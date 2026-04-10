Mumbai: Actress Neha Sharma made a candid confession, saying she believes she looks “worse with makeup.”

Neha took to her Instagram stories, where she shared a video of herself flaunting her makeup and flipping her hair.

The actress went on to share that she doesn’t know how to do hair and make-up and needs to learn the skill.

“I really need to learn how to do my hair and makeup right,” Neha wrote in the caption of the video.

The actress then spoke about her makeup look.

“Also, am I the only girl that thinks I look worse with makeup #lastnightmakeuplook.”

Neha has appeared in several films, including Yamla Pagla Deewana 2, Solo and Tanhaji.

It was in 2020 that she stepped into the web world with the series Illegal, in 2020 and has also been part of the short film Kriti and Vikalp, where she played the title roles.

Her debut was in 2007 with Chirutha, a Telugu-language action drama film directed by Puri Jagannadh. The film also marked the debut of Ram Charan.

It also stars Prakash Raj, Ashish Vidyarthi, and Sayaji Shinde. The story follows Charan, a young man on a mission of vengeance against Mattu Bhai, a crime lord responsible for the deaths of his parents. This film is an unofficial remake of Swept Away, directed by Guy Ritchie.

She was last seen in the streaming series ‘36 Days’ in which she essayed the role of a femme fatale with deep secrets. The show also starred Purab Kohli, Shruti Seth, Chandan Roy Sanyal, Amruta Khanvilkar, Sharib Hashmi, Sushant Divgikar, Shernaz Patel, Faishal Rashid, Chahat Vig, and Kenneth Desai.

It was directed by Vishal Furia and is the official Indian adaptation of the UK show ‘35 Days’. ‘36 Days’ was produced by Applause Entertainment in association with BBC Studios India. The show is available to stream on Sony LIV.

Neha will next be seen in Sanjog, a Punjabi film. Sanjog is a Punjabi film that also stars Jassi Gill and Happy Raikoti. The movie is directed by Harish Gargi.