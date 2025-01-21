Bhubaneswar: The National Education Policy (NEP), 2020 would help in preparing students and youths for building a modern and empowered India, Odisha Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi said Tuesday.

Majhi, while inaugurating a three-day national workshop on the NEP, said it will play an important role in realising the goal of Prime Minister Narendra Modi to build a ‘viksit Bharat’ (developed India).

The policy would help in creating a strong infrastructure and provide quality education at the primary level, he said.

The NEP will be implemented in Odisha from the next academic year, Majhi said.

“The use of technology in imparting education will be enhanced. Providing education through technology will become an integral part of our academic system,” the Chief Minister said.

Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan, speaking on the occasion, said Odisha is going to be a model for the entire nation in bringing reforms to the education system.

Both the Centre and the Odisha government are working together in that direction, he said.

After the BJP formed government in the eastern state, concrete steps have been taken on the implementation of the NEP “in letter and spirit”, the minister said.

